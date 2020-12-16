Madhya Pradesh: Two young friends found hanging from tree in public ground in Bhopal, leave no suicide note

BHOPAL: Two youths were found hanging from a tree in Jamburi ground on late Tuesday night. They were friends and lived in the same colony. Both of them had left home in the evening without telling anyone.

Their family members spotted their bodies at 10 pm and informed police. A case was registered at Piplani police station. The deceased were identified as Sameer Bain, 20, and Rajesh Jatav, 21, residents of old Shiv Nagar.

Bain’s family members told police that he left home on bike at 6 pm but did not return. They started searching for him and found his body, hanging from a tree. His friend Rajeev’s body was also found along side with another rope, police said. The bodies were sent to Hamidia hospital. The cops said none of the deceased left suicide note. Their mobile phones have been seized and sent for examination.

Police are waiting for their post-mortem report. The cops are probing the case from all angles, including murder.