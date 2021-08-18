Madhya Pradesh: Two women die, five suffer injury in auto-tractor collision in Panna

Advertisement

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Two women died and five others sustain injury when an auto-rickshaw collided with a tractor in Panna district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chandrabal village, about 75 km from the district headquarters, around 11 am, Simaria police station in-charge Sandeep Bharti said.

The victims were returning home to Mohandra village, when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a tractor coming from the opposite side, he said.

The women, aged 22 and 17 years, died on the spot, while five others were critically injured, the official said, adding that four of the injured persons have been referred to Katni and Damoh for further treatment.

