Madhya Pradesh: Two Women Among 4 Held For Human Trafficking In Chhatarpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women among four persons were arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking case in Chhatarpur district, police said on Friday. Officials said that the woman, a resident of Jharkhand was brought to Chhatarpur by one of her known women on pretext of getting her a job and was sold to someone else.

Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi told Free Press that the girl somehow escaped and reached a police station. “From there, she took my mobile phone number and called me. Immediately, Civil Lines police station incharge approached the girl and provided security to her. Later, an FIR was registered against the four,” he added.

According to SP, the girl was brought to city five months back and was pushed into flesh trade. Though her Aadhaar card indicates she is above 18 years but she seems to be minor, Sangh said.

A police team has left for victim’s house and would check her age from school documents. "Acting on the complaint, the police verified the matter and registered a case under Sections 370, 371, 376 and 506 of IPC into the matter. In all, four persons were arrested in the matter and all of them were presented before the court," he said.

The investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken on the basis facts revealed in the probe, he added.