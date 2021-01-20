Madhya Pradesh: Two-week online faculty development programme on entrepreneurship to conclude on January 28 in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Centre for Research & Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP), Bhopal, has organised a two-week online faculty development programme on entrepreneurship. The programme that started from January15 will conclude on January 28.

The programme is sponsored by National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, New Delhi.

The programme is designed to train and develop faculty members of science, polytechnic, pharmacy and engineering colleges in entrepreneurship development so that they can act as resource persons in guiding and motivating young people to take up entrepreneurship as a career.

It will provide inputs on process and practice of entrepreneurship development, qualities of an entrepreneur, identifying business opportunities, setting up of a business venture, government/financial institutions schemes and departments supporting enterprise development, market survey etc.

According to CRISP CEO Mukesh Sharma, it has been organising faculty development programme for last 20 years in physical mode. “But this is for the first time we are organising in online mode so that faculties in large numbers can attend. Digital certificates will be provided after completion of two-week programme,” he added.