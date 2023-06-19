Madhya Pradesh: Two Try Making Away With Bag Containing Cash In Gwalior, 1 Held

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons tried making away with a bag containing cash, kept inside the dicky of a two-wheeler in Gwalior, the police said.

The key accused managed to flee along with the bag containing cash, but passers-by collared another accused and handed him over to the cops, the police added.

Kotwali police station in-charge (SHO) Damodar Gupta told the media that the incident took place on Monday morning in the Dal market locality of Gwalior. He added that the complainant named Basant Goyal is a trader by profession, who had arrived in the market on his two-wheeler for some work, and had parked his vehicle outside a shop. A bag containing cash money was kept inside the dicky of his two-wheeler.

Two persons arrived at the spot and began breaking the dicky of his vehicle to make away with the bag. They emerged successful in breaking the dicky, but a woman screamed and alerted Goyal, after which the duo began fleeing from the spot along with the bag.

Goyal and other passers-by tried catching hold of both the accused. The key accused, however, managed to flee along with the bag, while the other accused was detained by the passers-by. The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and took the man into custody.

SHO Gupta said that the arrested man has identified himself as Sabri, a resident of Mumbai, who is still misleading the police by providing inaccurate information about his accomplice. Further interrogation is underway, he added.

