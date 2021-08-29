e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:08 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two trains cancelled, routes of six trains changed

Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two trains have been cancelled while routes of six trains including Bhopal- Howrah have been changed due to ongoing inter-locking and other works for doubling of 261 km long Katni-Singrauli railway line.

The project will cover districts like Katni, Shahdol, Sidhi. Katni-Singrauli is a critical, busy section carrying coal from Northern Coal Fields to western and northern thermal power plants. This section intersects Allahabad-Mumbai route at Katni. Provision of doubling between Katni-Singrauli section will provide necessary line capacity for introduction of additional mail/express and passenger trains to serve people of the area and transportation of coal.

Trains cancelled

1. Bhopal-Singrauli Express (02365): On September 1 and September 4.

2. Singrauli-Bhopal (02366): On August 31, September 2 and September 7.

Three trains will pass via Dhanbad, Deendayal Upadyaya jn, Chhewki (Prayagraj).

1.Bhopal-Howrah (03025) on September 6

2.Kolkatta-Ahmedabad (09414) on September 4

3. Kolkata Chitpur (KOAA) to Madar Junction (MDJN) (09697) on September 2

These trains will pass through Katni (Mudwara), Manikpur, Chhewaki (Prayagraj), Deendayal Upadyaya jn, Dhanbad.

1. Howrah-Bhopal Express (03026): On September 1 and September 8.

2. Ahmedabad-Kolkatta (09413): On September 1.

3. Madar Junction (MDJN) to Kolkata Chitpur (KOAA) (09608): On September 6.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:08 PM IST
