Madhya Pradesh: Two Thieves Held, Stolen Jewellery, Cash Recovered In Sehore | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Friday claimed to have arrested two thieves and recovered the stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, two masked men entered the house of a resident of Maheshwari Colony, Hari Babu Tuwani Maheshwari a few days ago when he went to another house in Ichhawar to take lunch. The masked men made off with gold and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees and cash.

On getting a complaint from Maheshwari, superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi, additional superintendent of police Geetesh Garh and sub-divisional officer of police Askash Amalkar set up two teams.

The members of both the teams sifted through CCTV footage and came across nearly 300 masked thieves.

From one of the footage, the police came to know that those who had stolen cash and jewellery from Maheshwari’s house were Rajkumar aka Raj Thakur, Vikas Rajput, both residents of Sehore.

Thakur, arrested from Sehore, confessed to having committed the theft with his friend Rajput who was living at Ayodhyanagar, but when the police went there, they did not find him.

The police came to know that Vikas was hiding in the Jalesar area of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh.

A police team rushed to the spot and arrested Rajput and also recovered the stolen goods.

There are six cases of theft against Raj Thakur at Kotwali police station in Ashta.

On the other hand, there are 38 cases of crime against Rajput in different police stations.

According to the police, both the thieves executed their plans in filmy style. After committing the theft, they changed their clothes to deceive the police.