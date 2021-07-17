Madhya Pradesh: Two teen boys drown in river in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two teen boys drowned on Saturday in a river in Shahpur tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

Chicholi police station Inspector Ajay Soni said Divyang Arya (18) and Harsh Arya (17), while playing in Marand river, ventured into deep water and drowned.

"The two were part of a group of nine boys who had gone to the river for a picnic. The bodies have been recovered," he added.