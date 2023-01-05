Madhya Pradesh: Two sand-laden tractors seized in Seoni Malwa

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal sand mining is going on in the district. Trucks, dumpers and tractor-trolleys, filled with sand mined from Kajlas Ghat, Nanpa Ghat, Gwadi Ghat and Babri Ghat lying on the banks of the Narmada, move around the city at a high speed.

The sand-laden vehicles are causing accidents and damaging the roads. The government is also losing a huge amount of revenue.

The police have launched a drive against the land miners. As a part of the drive, the police caught a tractor-trolley loaded with sand mined at Gwadi Ghat.

The mining department also caught a tractor-trolley, official sources said. Both the tractors have been parked at the police station in Seoni Malwa.

Town inspector Jitendra Yadav said that on getting information that a tractor-trolley loaded with sand was coming from Gwadi Ghat the police men got ready.

The police confiscated the tractor but the miners ran away.