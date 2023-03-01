e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two rape convicted flee after Gwalior court sentences them to 25-yr jail term

Police has launched a search operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two rape convicted absconded after Gwalior district court sentenced them a 25-year jail term on Tuesday evening, causing chaos in the court premises.

Accused sentenced for 25 years

The prisoners Mukesh alias Mukki and Golu Parihar were out on bail and the verdict was being heard in the court. As soon as the court of Special Judge Anita Singh sentenced them to a 25-year jail term, both the accused absconded from the court.

According to the information, Golu Parihar is a resident of Baraso limits Lahar police station area of Bhind. At present, he was living near the government school located in Mahal village.

In 2017, the duo allegedly raped a woman in Mahal village and looted a house there. A case was registered against five people including a woman.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC.

According to the government Advocate Mini Sharma, the District Judge in this case directed the Superintendent of Police to proceed against the concerned accused at the Inderganj Police Station.

Madhya Pradesh: Two rape convicted flee after Gwalior court sentences them to 25-yr jail term

