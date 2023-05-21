 Madhya Pradesh: Two police officials suspended for thrashing man for making plaints on CM helpline in Katni
Madhya Pradesh: Two police officials suspended for thrashing man for making plaints on CM helpline in Katni

The victim was identified as Bharat Patel, a resident of Bandhi village under Sleemanabad police station of the district.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Two police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district were suspended on Saturday for allegedly dragging and thrashing a 38-year-old man to the police station for making complaints against police on the CM helpline.

The victim was identified as Bharat Patel, a resident of Bandhi village under Sleemanabad police station of the district. While the accused persons have been identified as Rakesh Patel and Balgovind Prajapati.

In the viral video, both SI and the ASI were seen thrashing a man while dragging him to the Sleemanabad police station. The victim's wife and daughter try to block their way by lying down on the street, however, policemen continued to drag the Bharat to the police station.

The incident took place at Dhuri village under Sleemanabad police station on May 12.

SP Katni ordered a probe into the matter

SP Katni Abhijeet Ranjan had ordered a probe into the matter and following the probe, the two police personnel were suspended on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Ranjan said, "I have received a complaint against SI, Rakesh Patel and ASI, Balgovind Prajapati for thrashing a man while being taken to the police station. A video related to it also has come to my notice. Following which, I ordered a probe in which both the officials were found guilty, subsequently, they got suspended and were attached to police lines as well."

article-image

