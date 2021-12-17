e-Paper Get App

Friday, December 17, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons died in road accident in Sidhi

The incident occurred at a bridge on Gopad river near Sidhi-Singrauli border.
FP News Service
Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): An aluminium loaded truck hit a pickup carrying chicken at a bridge on Gopad river near Sidhi-Singrauli border on Friday.

The pickup fell into the river and later the truck also fell on the pickup. According to reports, two people died on the spot in the incident.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called the crane to uplift the vehicles.

Notably, many accidents had occurred before on this bridge.

Friday, December 17, 2021
