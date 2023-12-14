Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Rape 13-Year-Old, Send Her To Ahmedabad After Family Comes To Know

Accused Jai Dubey and Rahul Badgaiya | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two men raped a 13-year-old girl living in their neighbourhood after befriending her and sent her to Ahmedabad after her family got to know. The matter came to light on Thursday when one of the accused got arrested.

Also, the girl has been rescued by the police from Ahmedabad and she is now with her family.

According to information, two men Jai Dubey and Rahul Badgaiya befriended a student of 9th standard living in their neighbourhood. When the phone was checked, it was found that the duo also sent her obscene pictures in the past. Also, the victim informed that the accused took her to a warehouse and raped her.

After the family members came to know about the incident, both the accused, Jai and Rahul took the girl out of her house and sent the student to Ahmedabad by train from Jabalpur.

When she went missing, the family lodged the complaint against the accused with Jabalpur police. Taking actions on the complaint, the police started investigating and searching for the accused. Police arrested one of them, Jai Dubey on Thursday, while Rahul Badgaiya is still absconding.

Currently, Panagar police are investigating the entire matter, and the other accused is being searched for.

Man Kills Wife & 2 Children, Later Dies By Suicide In Ballia | Representative pic

Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies By Suicide In Gwalior, Reasons Unknown

A case of a youth committing suicide by hanging himself in a warehouse has come to light in Falka Bazaar of Inder Ganj police station area of the Gwalior district.

According to information, the deceased was recognised as Rohit Kushwaha. He worked for flower decoration businessman Vishal Kushwaha.

Rohit body was found hanging in the businessman's warehouse. After this, the Inderganj police station was informed about the matter and the police reached the spot and took the body of the deceased to the PM.

The body of the deceased was taken to the post-mortem house by the police. The reason behind suicide has not been revealed yet. The police is currently investigating the matter.