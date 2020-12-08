Madhya Pradesh: Two men killed in Bhopal as two-wheeler they were riding collided with tractor-trolley

BHOPAL: Two men were killed in a freaky accident that took place in Eitkhedi on Monday night. The deceased were riding a two-wheeler that rammed into a tractor trolley running ahead of them. Police have handed over the bodies to their families. A case was registered with Eitkhedi police.

Police said deceased Javed and Majid were residents of Bhopal and Sohaya respectively. They were going towards Kalara in Bairasia where Majid’s parents-in-law live. Police station house officer Karan Singh said accident occurred at 8 pm when they reached near Nipaniya Jaat village.

Javed hit the trolley from behind and due to collision, a metallic object from the trolley pierced through his face. Majid, who was riding pillion, received injuries as his face smashed against Javed’s head that led to fracture in his jaws. The police have seized the tractor-trolley and two-wheeler. Both of them died on the spot, said Singh.