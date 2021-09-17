Madhya Pradesh: Two lakh books by thousands of authors!

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day book fair began at Manas Bhawan on Thursday to connect youth with books.

Around two lakh books by thousands of authors on various topics have been displayed in the fair. The topics include literature, anecdotal stories and poetry, as well as books on biography, crime, astrology, political scenarios, international issues, cooking, dictionary, photography, wild life, encyclopedia, romance, fantasy, religion and science.

Books are free and people have to buy a box. One can take as many books as they come in the box. This new concept has been brought to connect the youth with books.

Kitab Lovers has organised the fair. Harpreet Singh Chawla† from the organization says the purpose of the exhibition is to tell the importance of† books to the youth who are moving away from books and literature in the digital world. "Even today, reading books gives a pleasant feeling. The organisation has organised more than 16 exhibitions across the country so far," he says.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:19 AM IST