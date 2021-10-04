Madhya Pradesh: Two killed as tractor-trolley overturns

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were killed on Monday when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, police said.

The incident occurred when the tractor-trolley driver lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn close to a nullah on Mathibah road under the Kotwali police station area, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bharti Jat.

The deceased are identified as Ravi Baiga and Durga Baiga (both around 35), she said. The initial investigation suggests that the tractor-trolley was speeding.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:53 PM IST