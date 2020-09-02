Madhya Pradesh: Two journos’ accreditation cancelled for blackmailing doctors

The state government has cancelled the accreditation of Bana Lal Singh and Awadhesh Sharma, who were arrested for blackmailing a doctor. The sleuths of the crime branch also raided the office of Live India news channel in MP Nagar and seized laptops and other gadgets from there on, Tuesday.

The editor-in-chief Bana Lal and reporter Awadhesh were recently held for blackmailing a doctor through a sting operation. Crime branch additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gopal Dhakad said the server of channel is under scanner and we are trying to search if they have any controversial videos of any other person.

He said the accused had demanded Rs 50 lakh from GMC doctor Deepak Marawi after sending one woman member of their channel to him. The doctor was caught with the woman and they had shot a video of them in the clinic of Marawi. Dhakad said he wrote a letter to the public relations department and asked to review their accreditation.

The department was swift in action and the state government’s accreditation of the accused has been cancelled. On the other hand, the police have yet to arrest women reporters who were involved in the act. Police have also booked the doctor under sections of harassment, but his arrest is yet to be made, he said.