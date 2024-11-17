 Madhya Pradesh: Two Inmates Jump Parole, Escape From Gwalior Central Jail Within 2 Days
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Two Inmates Jump Parole, Escape From Gwalior Central Jail Within 2 Days | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of jail inmates jumping parole and escaping from Gwalior Central Jail shows no signs of stopping. In the past two days, two inmates convicted of serious crimes, including murder, have escaped and did not return after their parole ended.

The jail authorities have lodged complaints with the police. FIRs have been registered against the absconding inmates and their guarantors. Police are currently searching for the fugitives to arrest them as soon as possible.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Gwalior Niranjan Sharma, the jail management had lodged a complaint against Kamlesh Batham, a resident of Bhitarwar. He was serving a sentence for murder and violations of the Arms Act. He was released on parole on October 26 after securing a bail with ₹50,000 for 15 days. He was supposed to return by November 15 but failed to do so. After confirming his absence, the authorities filed a complaint, prompting the police to start a search operation.

Similarly, another inmate, Bunty Yadav from Guna, did not return to the Central Jail after his parole ended on November 13. Following a complaint by the jail administration, the police have registered a case against him and his guarantor.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma stated that the police have initiated a search for the absconding inmates and assured that they will be arrested soon.

"We have started searching for the escaped prisoners and are confident of arresting them soon," he concluded. 

