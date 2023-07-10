Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With Cannabis Worth Rs 8L In Ganjbasoda

FP Photo

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Dehat police of Ganjbasoda have arrested two persons on Sunday morning for trafficking 5 kilograms of cannabis from the town, the police said.

The police added that the cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh has been seized. Dehat police station house officer Santosh Dubey told the media that the Dehat police learnt through a tip-off about two men trafficking cannabis by means of an SUV vehicle, and about to pass through the town. He added that immediately a team was constituted, which began conducting check drives at the directed spot.

During this, the cops spotted the vehicle. Two persons were sitting inside the vehicle, who identified themselves as Manish Sahu (35) and Bundel Singh Lodhi (40). When the cops inspected the vehicle, they found 5 kilograms of cannabis kept inside it. The accused duo was taken into police custody and the cannabis was seized by the cops. The police said that the seized booty was worth Rs 8 lakh.

They further added that one of the arrested accused hails from Sagar, while the other one belongs to Vidisha. A case was registered against the accused duo under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.