Madhya Pradesh: Two held for transporting 30 kgs of pork in Repura forest range

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The team headed by Repura forest range officer, Rajit Dwivedi has arrested two persons for allegedly transporting 30 kilograms of pork by means of a bike, official sources said on Saturday.

The officials have also seized the bike used in transporting the pork.

Forest department officials said that the arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh (42) and Ravindra (19), who were sent to the Pawai ocurt after the arrest. The court, on finding them guilty of hunting in the forest area, have announced jail term for them. The incident has sparked fear among the hunters of the locality, officials added.

The officials went on to say that following strict orders from the state government, it is not permissible to hunt for wild animals in the forest area and those being found guilty of the offence are continuously being nabbed for strict action. Chief conservator of forests (Chhatarpur), Dakshin Patra, Repura Forest range officer, Rajit Dwivedi, Range assistant Ram Sanjeevan Raikwar, Forest conservator Pappu Kushwaha and other played a pivotal role in nabbing the culprits.

