Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Selling Intoxicating Injections, One Sent Behind Bars For Illicit Liquor Transportation In Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur police have recently apprehended two persons for selling intoxicating injections in the town, as well as one person on charges of transporting illicit liquor, the police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ranjhi police of Jabalpur received a tip-off about two persons selling intoxicating injections containing drugs near the Bapu Nagar community building in Jabalpur. The team rushed to the spot and detained the suspects, who identified themselves as Mona Dehariya and Vikas Dehariya. A total of 143 units containing banned drugs were seized from their possession, and the accused duo was taken into custody. The police said that the drugs contained by the injections was fatal to such an extent which could cause the death of a person, in case of overdose.

In another such incident reported on Wednesday, the Gorakhpur police received an anonymous input about a man ferrying illicit liquor by means of an SUV car and heading towards the Napier town locality of Jabalpur. The cops reached the directed spot and began conducting checking drives there, who spotted the suspect in the vehicle and stopped him for interrogation.

When the cops inspected his car, they found 12 bottles of illicit liquor in it, after which they detained the accused and registered a case against him under the Excise act 34(1).