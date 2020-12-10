Madhya Pradesh: Two held for Dalit’s murder; CM announces Rs 8 lakh ex gratia for kin

Bhopal: Two persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday for allegedly beating up a Dalit man for touching their food which led to his death, an official said.

The chief minister has announced Rs 8 lakh ex gratia to family of Dalit, who was allegedly beaten to death in Chhattarpur district on Monday. The SP Chhattarpur Sachin Sharma informed a Dalit Devraj Anuragi was beaten to death on Monday at a marriage programme in village Kisunpur under the Gorihar police station.

It is alleged that the Santosh Pal and Lav-Kush Soni assaulted the Dalit with lathis and other sharp edged weapon. Devraj, allegedly had touched the food offered in the marriage.

The incident took place when Anuragi was attending a party given by Soni and Pal. According to his family, he told them upon return that the two thrashed him for touching their food. The injuries on his back suggested that he was beaten up with a stick, the family told the police. Soon thereafter he complained of pain in the chest and died. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police had registered a case under section 302,34 of IPC and SC/ST Act and arrested the two. The CM provided the amount of Rs 8 lakh under the SC/ST extortion Law. Rs 4 lakh is given as the FIR is registered and the rest amount of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family when the police file the charge sheet in the court.