Madhya Pradesh: Two government officials caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Damoh

Damoh/Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught a chief municipal officer (CMO) and an accountant while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing a bill for some construction work in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Prakash Chand Pathak, the CMO of the Tendukheda Municipal Council, and accountant Jitendra Shrivastava had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for clearing his bills for road and drain construction, superintendent of police (SP), Lokayukta, Sagar Rameshwar Singh Yadav said.

Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at their office, he said.

A sub-engineer, who was standing outside the office when the money was being handed over, has also been made a co-accused in the case, another official said.

A case has been registered against the accused officials under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:43 PM IST