Madhya Pradesh: Two Girls Die After Container Hits Bike In Deori Kalan

Deori Kalan (Sagar): Two accidents occurred at two different places on the National Highway-44 in the past 24 hours.

In the first accident, two young girls,who were pillion riders on a bike, came under the wheels of a container at Ksheer bypass near Khatri food outlet on Friday. The two wheeler driver also sustained serious injuries.

Similarly, an unidentified truck hit a biker and two villagerswho sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, a container hit a two-wheeler on NH 44 near Khatri food outlet under Devri police station.

While a youth was driving the two-wheeler, his two sisters were pillion riders.

As soon as the bike reached the food outlet, the container hit the bike from behind. Just as the girls Padma and Priyanka fell to the ground, the container ran over them. Both died on the spot. Their brother Santosh Chardhar sustained serious injuries.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

In another accident, which occurred at the Ksheer bypass, a truck hit a bike carrying three villagers.

According to reports, 45-year-old Shivnarayan, resident of Chhindali village, came to Deori along with 40-year-old Chhotelal on a bike.

When they were returning home at night, a truck hit them from behind. They were rushed to a community health centre in Deori from where they were referred to the district hospital.