Madhya Pradesh: Two fall prey to illicit liquor in Gwalior

Bhopal: Two persons died and four others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor at a village in Gwalior district on festival of Holi. Of the four victims, two have developed problems in their eyes while the remaining two are getting treatment in a local hospital.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, one Vijay Singh had died in village Khiria-Mrida two days back and his last rites were performed. Other deceased was identified as Pradeep but the cause of his death is not known.

The SP said the cause of death of Vijay Singh cannot be established yet because family members performed his last rites and they did not even report the matter to the police. The family members assumed that the ‘death was a natural one’.

He said Pradeep had died in the hospital and his post-mortem was conducted. The PM report will state the cause of his death.

Two other victims, who developed problems in their eyes are getting treatment and their vision will be restored.

Similarly, the condition of two others is stable.