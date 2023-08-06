 Madhya Pradesh: Two Crocodile Babies Released In Betwa
Farmer found them in paddy field.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Two Crocodile Babies Released In Betwa | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer of Sakroli village, Varun Sharma, spotted two hatchlings of crocodile in a paddy field on Friday. The forest officials reached the spot after getting information about it and brought both the croc babies to the depot where the doctors examined them and allowed them to be released in the Betwa river.

When Sharma was working in the farmland, he came across the baby crocs. He kept them in a tub of water and informed the forest officials about it. On getting information, the forest officials reached the spot and took them to the depot where the medical experts examined them. Afterwards, they were released in water.

article-image

