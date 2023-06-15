 Madhya Pradesh: Two conservancy workers die after entering sewage line manhole in Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two conservancy workers die after entering sewage line manhole in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Two conservancy workers die after entering sewage line manhole in Gwalior

Stern action will be taken against the contractor who engaged them for the work, he added.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two conservancy workers died reportedly of asphyxiation on Thursday after entering a manhole in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place while two contract workers were engaged in cleaning a sewage line in Resham Mill area, Gwalior Municipal Corporation commissioner Harsh Singh said.

"The person who entered the manhole first did not come out for some time after which the second person entered. Both were pulled out later and rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. They died of asphyxiation," Singh informed.

Read Also
Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred  From Exams For One Year
article-image

Stern action will be taken against the contractor who engaged them for the work, he added.

City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said the bodies have been sent for post mortem and an FIR will be registered after the probe report of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation comes in.

Meanwhile, MP Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar reached the spot and announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased as well as a job each for legal heirs.

Read Also
Indore: Bid To Boost Organ Donation ‘Report BSD Cases Or Lose Transplant Permission’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two conservancy workers die after entering sewage line manhole in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Two conservancy workers die after entering sewage line manhole in Gwalior

WATCH: Rs 11k Cash Reward To Hindu Youths Marrying Muslim Girls In Madhya Pradesh, Announces Hindu...

WATCH: Rs 11k Cash Reward To Hindu Youths Marrying Muslim Girls In Madhya Pradesh, Announces Hindu...

Bhopal: Congress Facing Shortage Of Candidates In MP Polls, Claims Narottam Mishra After More BJP...

Bhopal: Congress Facing Shortage Of Candidates In MP Polls, Claims Narottam Mishra After More BJP...

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Axed To Death In Sleep, Son Missing

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Axed To Death In Sleep, Son Missing

Madhya Pradesh: Pantry Car Manager Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Woman Inside Moving...

Madhya Pradesh: Pantry Car Manager Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Woman Inside Moving...