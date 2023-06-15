Madhya Pradesh: Two conservancy workers die after entering sewage line manhole in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two conservancy workers died reportedly of asphyxiation on Thursday after entering a manhole in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place while two contract workers were engaged in cleaning a sewage line in Resham Mill area, Gwalior Municipal Corporation commissioner Harsh Singh said.

"The person who entered the manhole first did not come out for some time after which the second person entered. Both were pulled out later and rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. They died of asphyxiation," Singh informed.

Stern action will be taken against the contractor who engaged them for the work, he added.

City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said the bodies have been sent for post mortem and an FIR will be registered after the probe report of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation comes in.

Meanwhile, MP Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar reached the spot and announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased as well as a job each for legal heirs.