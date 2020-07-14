Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress MLAs from Bundelkhand meet Kamal Nath, rubbish rumours of leaving party

BHOPAL: Amidst turmoil in Congress, two party MLAs from Bundelkhand met the former chief minister Kamal Nath and expressed their commitment to the party and its ideologies on Tuesday.
Banda MLA Tarwar Singh Lodhi and Rahul Lodhi, legislators from Damoh seat met Nath at his residence and told him that they were fully committed to the party and its ideologies and would continue to serve it lifelong.
The meeting of the two legislators, belonging to the Lodhi community, comes two days after a Congress MLA Pradummn Singh Lodhi moved to saffron camp. Hours after his joining BJP, the government had rewarded Lodhi by appointing him chairman of the food and civil supplies corporation.
Ever since Lodi shifted his loyalty, there were murmurs in the political circle that two other Congress MLAs of the community were moving to BJP.
The names of two MLAs have been doing rounds, however, the two legislators put a stop on all speculations by meeting Nath, the state party chief. Tarvar Singh Lodhi, while talking to Free Press said for him money and post are not important, “It’s the honour, beliefs and the trust of voters which is paramount”.
Commenting on Pradummn Singh joining BJP, the Banda MLA said he was always a member of BJP and so has returned to his parent saffron party.
“But for Tarwar and Rahul the Congress is their party and we will not leave it at any cost be it post or money,” said the Damoh MLA.
