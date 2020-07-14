Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress MLAs from Bundelkhand meet Kamal Nath, rubbish rumours of leaving party

BHOPAL: Amidst turmoil in Congress, two party MLAs from Bundelkhand met the former chief minister Kamal Nath and expressed their commitment to the party and its ideologies on Tuesday.

Banda MLA Tarwar Singh Lodhi and Rahul Lodhi, legislators from Damoh seat met Nath at his residence and told him that they were fully committed to the party and its ideologies and would continue to serve it lifelong.

The meeting of the two legislators, belonging to the Lodhi community, comes two days after a Congress MLA Pradummn Singh Lodhi moved to saffron camp. Hours after his joining BJP, the government had rewarded Lodhi by appointing him chairman of the food and civil supplies corporation.