Madhya Pradesh: Two buffalo thieves tied to pole, beaten up in Chhatarpur

Satai (Chhatarpur): Residents of Bhairapurwa village under Satai police station tied two persons to a pole and beat them up for stealing buffaloes.

A video of the incident that took place on Thursday evening went viral on social media on Friday.

Sub-divisional officer of police Bijawar Raghu Keshari and a team from Satai police station rushed to the spot and freed those two persons from the clutches of the villagers.

Both were rushed to a primary health centre, but since their conditions deteriorated, they were referred to the district hospital.

Keshari said that he received a tipoff on Thursday evening that the villagers of Bhaira village had caught two buffalo thieves.

He said they were escaping with eight buffaloes. The villagers caught hold of the thieves, tied them to a pole and beat them up.

A country-made gun and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession.

The thieves have been identified as Virendra Singh, resident of Gudara and Summer Singh Parmar resident of Ratanpura. Both of them have criminal backgrounds, he said.