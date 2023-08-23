Madhya Pradesh: Two ASIs Sent To Lines For Misbehaving With Nephew Of BJP’s District President

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two assistant sub-inspectors of the Station Road police station have been sent to lines and three policemen suspended.

During a vehicle-checking drive, ASIs Mukesh Namdev and Rajkumar Shakya misbehaved with the nephew of BJP’s district unit president Madhav Agarwal, Bittu Agarwal.

Bittu Agarwal told the policemen that his pulses mill was just a few metres away from the police station.

He also told the police officer to talk to his uncle who is president of BJP district unit, Madhav Agarwal, but both the police officials did not pay any heed to his plea.

Instead, both of them misbehaved with Bittu Agarwal and stopped his car.

When SP Gurkaran Singh came to know of it, he sent both the ASIs to lines.

In another case, a resident of Devri Pappu Chaurasia alleged that ASI Raja Ram Thakur, head constable Hariom Rajak and a constable Shubham Dubey of Bankhedi police station took out his motorcycle from his food outlet in the name of checking it.

The policemen took out the bike to see whether it was a stolen one or not, Chaurasia alleged.

He said that the cops had beaten him up at the police station and he broke one of his legs.

SP suspended all the three policemen on the complaint of Chaurasia and asked additional superintendent Ashutosh Sharma to inquire into the case.

