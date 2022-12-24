e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two arrested, stolen goods,car worth Rs 7.30 L seized in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested, stolen goods,car worth Rs 7.30 L seized in Gwalior

The GRP has launched a drive against the criminals under the guidance of Superintendent of police (railways) Hitesh Choudhary

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) collared a criminal called “High Liar” in the underworld along with an accomplice. They also confiscated gold, silver ornaments and a four-wheeler worth Rs 7.30 lakh, official sources said, adding that they were caught from the outer part of the Bhind railway station. They were planning to commit a crime, sources said.

The GRP has launched a drive against the criminals under the guidance of Superintendent of police (railways) Hitesh Choudhary.

When the team came to know that “High Liar” was standing at the outer part of the railway station, they rushed to the spot and caught both the criminals. They confessed to their crimes during interrogation.

article-image

