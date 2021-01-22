Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for carrying out blast to install BSNL tower without safety measures in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Kolar police have registered case against two men for trying to carry out blast in a mine without ensuring safety measures. The two men were arrested on Friday morning. They were identified as Praveen Singh and Hemant Sharma, working for a project of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Kolar police station assistant sub inspector Mahesh Manjhi said accused were about to carry out a blast in a mine at Kajarikheda for installation of BSNL tower on Thursday. However, they had not made necessary preparations for the blast, which could have risked their lives and those of others.

An informer told police about it and a team reached the spot and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against them under Section 286 of IPC.