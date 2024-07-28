Madhya Pradesh: Twelve Cheetahs Still Waiting for Release Into Wild | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has been for months that twelve adult cheetahs are being housed inside big enclosures in Kuno National Park. Only Cheetah ‘Pawan’ is in the open jungle, while the rest have been confined for a period ranging between 3 months and 7 months. So far, the Cheetah Steering Committee has not been able to take any decision on the release of cheetahs into the free range.

Wildlife experts believe that keeping cheetahs inside enclosures for a longer period would affect their hunting skills. One of the senior officers of Kuno told Free Press that the wait for permission to release the adult cheetahs into the open jungle is on. It is being hoped that the Committee may take the decision soon in this regard.

Sources said that inside the enclosure, Cheetahs have limited areas to chase their prey while in the wild they have to challenge themselves to hunt down their prey. Therefore keeping cheetahs inside an enclosure for a longer duration is not good for their health and hunting instinct. Wild life experts believe that rainy season is also almost fit to release the cheetahs in the jungle. It is up to the Committee to take a decision in this regard.

Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Jasbeer Singh said that keeping wild cheetahs inside the enclosures for a longer duration is not advisable in the interest of the project. There is a limitation of available prey for cheetahs within the enclosures.

After due diligence and holistic monitoring protocol, management needs to meticulously plan and release them in the wild in a phased manner, said the retired official. The authorities at the helm of affairs should also give it a thought to take some individuals to other suitable sites, he added. IN box Tiger cubs remain critical The two tiger cubs, rescued from Midghat railway line some days back, remain critical. The veterinary doctor of Van Vihar National Park, Dr Atul Gupta said that there is no change in the health condition of the two cubs, only one of them is eating.