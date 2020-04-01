Madhya Pradesh: Turncoat Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang flouts social distancing norms amid coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: Congress MLA from Suwasra, Hardeep Singh Dang, who has recently joined the BJP, led a procession in Mandsaur violating all directions of social distancing advocated by PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Dang moved in Mandsaur along with his supporters contacting BJP workers at times when there are restrictions on gatherings in view of coronavirus scare. Dang had resigned from the state assembly and is now looking forward for by-election.

Congress didn’t leave the chance to attack the turncoat MLA who left party to join the BJP. Congress spokesperson Durgesh Sharma asked CM Shivraj a question, what is this Mr CM? People are dying due to COVID-19 and BJP is running a membership campaign.

“Is lockdown, curfew and social distancing being imposed only for the poor. Are BJP members above this and put common people’s lives under threat,” asked Sharma.

Congress spokesperson Durgesh has demanded an FIR against Hardeep Singh Dang for his irresponsible behaviour when nation, especially the state going through most dangerous situation.