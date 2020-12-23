Madhya Pradesh: Tukde-tukde gang instigating farmers against three Agri Laws, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said 'tukde-tukde gang' is misleading farmers.

Addressing media in Bhopal, Mishra said, "Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground," He asked what is 'black' about the three farm laws, and claimed that no one could explain what is wrong with the three laws.