 Madhya Pradesh Tribal Man Urges Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar To Help Free His Land From 'Encroacher' Patwari; Threatens To End Life (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Tribal Man Urges Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar To Help Free His Land From 'Encroacher' Patwari; Threatens To End Life (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Man Urges Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar To Help Free His Land From 'Encroacher' Patwari; Threatens To End Life (WATCH)

Holding a rope, he threatened to hang himself, claiming that a woman patwari (land officer) had illegally occupied his land despite his numerous complaints.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal man has sought Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's help regarding his encroached land on Monday. The man complained that a female Patwari illegally occupied his land in Shivpuri. He carried a noose made of rope with him, saying he would hang himself if no action was taken against him.

According to information, he met Tomar in the Hatod panchayat of Shivpuri district during an event.

Holding a rope, he threatened to hang himself, claiming that a woman patwari (land officer) had illegally occupied his land, and despite his numerous complaints, no action was taken. He can be seen sorting a bundle of files to show the minister his complaints in written and land documents.

Watch the video below:

FPJ Shorts
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Inaugurates Tiger Safari In Jaipur, Making Pink City Only One With 5 Wildlife Experiences
Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Inaugurates Tiger Safari In Jaipur, Making Pink City Only One With 5 Wildlife Experiences
Read Also
Shocker! Husband Pushes Wife Into Kwari River On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair; Reports Her...
article-image

The event was meant to inaugurate the first Janman housing scheme in the country, where Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was set to hand over homes to tribal people.

Minister Tomar had arrived early for the ceremony.

The tribal man, Hargovind, from the Dadol panchayat, approached the minister with the rope in hand. He told Tomar that the patwari, Shiva Pandey, had taken over his land. He stated that he had filed many complaints at various offices but had not received any help. Frustrated, he decided to end his life.

Read Also
Congress To Hold Candle March In Bhopal For 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' Today; PC Sharma Will Observe 25...
article-image

Tomar assured Hargovind that he would help him get justice and instructed the officials present to resolve his issue.

When contacted, patwari Shiva Pandey explained that the land in question does not belong to Hargovind but to his brother, Ashutosh.

She clarified that Hargovind has a lease for 3.75 bighas of land, but he is claiming nearly 11 bighas.

Pandey noted that the land had been measured and allocated correctly, but Hargovind refused to accept this. The department, including the Revenue Inspector, is aware of the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Man Urges Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar To Help Free His Land From...

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Man Urges Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar To Help Free His Land From...

Madhya Pradesh Rape Accused Kills Girl's Grandpa After Family Refuses To Compromise In Chhatarpur;...

Madhya Pradesh Rape Accused Kills Girl's Grandpa After Family Refuses To Compromise In Chhatarpur;...

MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Backs Deputy CM Jagdish Deora After Congress Posts His Pics With Accused Of...

MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Backs Deputy CM Jagdish Deora After Congress Posts His Pics With Accused Of...

Horrific! Six-Year-Old Girl Raped By 21-Year-Old Neighbour In MPs' Dindori; Accused Under Arrest

Horrific! Six-Year-Old Girl Raped By 21-Year-Old Neighbour In MPs' Dindori; Accused Under Arrest

Shocker! Husband Pushes Wife Into Kwari River On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair; Reports Her...

Shocker! Husband Pushes Wife Into Kwari River On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair; Reports Her...