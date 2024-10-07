Madhya Pradesh Tribal Man Urges Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar To Help Free His Land From 'Encroacher' Patwari; Threatens To End Life (WATCH)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal man has sought Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's help regarding his encroached land on Monday. The man complained that a female Patwari illegally occupied his land in Shivpuri. He carried a noose made of rope with him, saying he would hang himself if no action was taken against him.

According to information, he met Tomar in the Hatod panchayat of Shivpuri district during an event.

Holding a rope, he threatened to hang himself, claiming that a woman patwari (land officer) had illegally occupied his land, and despite his numerous complaints, no action was taken. He can be seen sorting a bundle of files to show the minister his complaints in written and land documents.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Tribal Man Carries Rope To Meet MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar In Shivpuri, Threatens To Take His Life If No Action Is Taken Against 'Encroacher' Patwari#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/na4Gd0S3T2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 7, 2024

The event was meant to inaugurate the first Janman housing scheme in the country, where Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was set to hand over homes to tribal people.

Minister Tomar had arrived early for the ceremony.

The tribal man, Hargovind, from the Dadol panchayat, approached the minister with the rope in hand. He told Tomar that the patwari, Shiva Pandey, had taken over his land. He stated that he had filed many complaints at various offices but had not received any help. Frustrated, he decided to end his life.

Tomar assured Hargovind that he would help him get justice and instructed the officials present to resolve his issue.

When contacted, patwari Shiva Pandey explained that the land in question does not belong to Hargovind but to his brother, Ashutosh.

She clarified that Hargovind has a lease for 3.75 bighas of land, but he is claiming nearly 11 bighas.

Pandey noted that the land had been measured and allocated correctly, but Hargovind refused to accept this. The department, including the Revenue Inspector, is aware of the situation.