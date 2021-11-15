Madhya Pradesh: Tribal dancers elated after performing before PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal artists from different parts of the state expressed happiness after getting an opportunity to perform before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a huge crowd at Jamboreee Maidan here on Monday. They also praised Modi’s speech, specially, the schemes for tribal welfare launched by him.

Around 600 artists performed dances like Gudum Baja and Saila (Gond), Ghodi Pathayee (Baiga), Bhagoria (Bhil) Thapti (Korku), Bhadam (Bharia) and Dahka (Kol) at the mega show. A 7-minute Karma dance on the song, ‘Mati ma mil jahi chola char dina re,’ was appreciated by the Prime Minister. He said song depicted philosophy of life.

Anita Kajle, 18, a Korku from Harda district, said she never imagined that she would get the chance to perform before Prime Minister. “I am feeling very happy. The crowd was very big,” she told Free Press. Anita’s troupe had 30 members - 15 males and 15 females.

Kamal Singh Maravi, a Gond from Dindori was part of the troupe, which performed Saila dance. Kamal says he was very impressed with Modi’s speech. “He talks about everyone. He talked about us today,” he said. When asked whether he was confident that schemes announced by Modi would be implemented, Kamal said, “Pradhan Mantri hai. Us par bharosa to karna padega.” (He is Prime Minister. We will have to trust him)

Dayaram, a Baiga from Dindori district, said his 30-member troupe reached function venue at 9 am. “We presented dance from 10 am and 11 am.” Dayaram is happy over government decision to celebrate Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He said interacting with tribal artists from all parts of the state was a great experience for him. He had one complaint, though. When he opened his food packet while returning from venue, he found it stale. “We had breakfast in the morning and had to remain hungry till evening,” he said.

Kailash Sisodiya, a Bhil Bharia from Dhar, recalled that he had performed before Modi when he was Gujarat’s chief minister. Sisodia loved PM’s announcement about ‘ghar-ghar ration’. He said Prime Minister has already provided LPG cylinders to poor tribals and now he is also providing houses to them. “Maza aaya,” said Santosh, a Gond artist from Chhattisgarh. “Modi ji praised our performance,” he added.

Suman Paraste, a Gond from Jhabua, praised lodging and food arrangements made by state government for them. “Everything was perfect,” she said.

CM to host breakfast

The artists have been staying at AICUF Ashram, Hindi Bhavan and at other places in the city since November 11. They will be staying overnight in Bhopal. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a breakfast for them on Tuesday morning.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:44 PM IST