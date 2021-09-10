Madhya Pradesh: Trials for national civil services’ table and lawn tennis tourney start on Saturday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports and youth welfare has sent out a notice calling the civil servants in the state for the trials to be held at Tatya Tope Stadium for selection of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services teams for lawn tennis and table tennis.

The trials for the selection of the state’s team for all India civil services table tennis tournament will be held at the stadium on Saturday. While, the selection trials for lawn tennis will be held from Saturday to Monday, said the notice released by the department.

The teams selected at the trials will represent state at the all-India civil services table tennis tournament. All India civil services lawn tennis tournament will be held at Thayagaraj Stadium in New Delhi from September 24-29 under aegis of Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board.

The participants of the selection trials will be considered on duty. They will receive their daily allowance too. The trials are mandatory for the civil servants who have been appointed under sports quota.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:05 PM IST