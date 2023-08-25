Madhya Pradesh Treasure: Ancient Lord Vishnu Idol Unearthed During Excavation In Vidisha Village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ancient captivating dol of Lord Vishnu was unearthed from a village near Vidisha on Thursday. A team of archaeology department has been informed.

According to information, a group of locals-- in the pursuit of uncovering hidden treasures beneath the earth, started digging the ground close to the Mata Temple in Gajanai village on Thursday night. The discovery came to light when villagers spotted the pedestal inside the dug ground the next morning. They informed the local police immediately.

Upon further inspection, the excavated pedestal revealed a captivating idol of Lord Vishnu, which experts believe holds significant historical and cultural value.

Authorities have taken swift action by notifying the Department of Archaeology about this finding. Further investigations and assessments are anticipated to shed light on the idol's origins and historical context.

