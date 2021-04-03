Madhya Pradesh train derailment: Sabotage angle being probed as iron rod piece found at site

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A railway committee has started probing sabotage and other angles into the recent derailment of Itarsi-Cheoki (Prayagraj) special passenger train's coach in Madhya Pradesh after a piece of iron rod was found at the incident site, an official said on Saturday.

The five-member committee, which comprises officials from various railway departments, on Friday launched the probe into the incident that occurred near Bohani station around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, in which nobody was hurt, he said.

"The committee has started its probe from all angles, including sabotage, into the derailment of a coach of the special passenger train after a piece of iron rod was found at the site of the accident," West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Jaipuriya said.

The panel is headed by senior divisional safety manager Arvind Pathak, he said. The Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach of the passenger train (number 01117) got derailed in Narsinghpur district under Jabalpur railway division. That coach was positioned next to the engine, he said.

Although nobody was injured in the mishap, it had affected the movement of trains on the down line of the Jabalpur-Itarsi section, Jaipuriya added.