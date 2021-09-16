Madhya Pradesh: Traditional Ladhaki kitchen at IGRMS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chansa, a traditional kitchen of Ladakh, is on display on the social media pages of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

It is part of the online exhibition series-66, which began from Thursday. The exhibit is situated at the Himalayan Village, an open air exhibition of the museum.

Museum associate, Shrikant Gupta says that the kitchen is the most important place in any Ladakhi home. The Ladakhi kitchen looks like a community room, where guests are welcomed, entertained, and families meet and eat together.

The display of utensils arranged in an orderly manner at Chansa reflects its grandeur presence. Inside, an open hearth or furnace which is commonly known as Thap or Thaap allows the room to keep warm in winters.

Wooden tables (Chogpe) as well as padded carpet are neatly arranged to sit for dining purposes. The whole space provides an easy resting place where the Ladakhi people enjoy relaxing after their day’s work. Traditionally, their economy is based on agriculture but gradually the tourism industry has taken its place in the region.

This exhibition was installed at the Himalayan Village Open Air Exhibition in the year 2014, Gupta says.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:36 PM IST