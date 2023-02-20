Madhya Pradesh: Tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturns, four dead and 15 injured

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturns, four dead and 15 injured

The villagers were going to attend Bhagwat Katha.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Tractor-trolley carrying 30-35 pilgrims overturned at Sheopur-Morena Highway of Shyampur village , leaving four dead and 15 injured, on Monday.

The injured pilgrims were rushed to district hospital of Raghunathpur and given treatment. Most of the pilgrims belong to Kewat community of Kemra kala village, who went to Sand village for attending the Bhagwat Katha programme.

Headquarter DSP Manish Yadav said, a tractor-trolley carrying 30-35 pilgrims returning back after attending Bhagwat Katha programme at Sand village, overturned in which allegedly four died and 15-20 injured. Treatment of injured were going on in district hospital.

