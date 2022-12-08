Madhya Pradesh: Tourists book almost all rooms in MPTDC hotels

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New Year is still three weeks away, hotels and resorts run by the MP Tourism Development Corporation at various tourist destinations in the state are almost full from December 25, to January 2, 2023.

Advanced bookings have been made by tourists from different parts of the state and the country for ushering in the New Year in national parks and sanctuaries, places of pilgrimage and other tourist destinations, including Pachmarhi.

Managing Director, MPTDC, S Vishwanathan told the Free Press that 70% to 100% rooms and cottages have already been booked. "We are confident that the remaining rooms would also get booked over the next two weeks," he said.

The MPTDC runs 11 units in Pachmarhi, which have a total of 189 rooms. Not a single room is available in these units from the Christmas to the New Year Day. Of the 10 rooms in Pench National Park, only one is available on December 30.

The Corporation-run White Tiger Forest Lodge, Bandhavgarh has a total of 38 rooms of three different categories. "We are completely sold out on December 26 and 27 and from December 31 to January 3," Vikas Khare, a spokesperson for the Corporation said.

The MPTDC has three units in Kanha National Park with a total of 55 rooms. Just a few rooms are available on different dates in the period December 25-January 2.

Not even one of the 12 Deluxe Cottages in Bison Resort, Madhai is available on the said dates. Similarly, all the 10 rooms in Pench National Park have been booked. Almost 95% of the 107 rooms in three units of the MPTDC in Ujjain have been booked.

Vishwanathan said that with Covid restrictions completely lifted, tourists are out to celebrate the New Year in a big way. “We get guests from Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Foreign tourists also come but at this stage, we have no numbers on them,” he said.