Madhya Pradesh tops with max health cards for wetlands

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has topped the nation in making health cards for its wetlands. As many as 500 health cards have been made so far in the nation and Madhya Pradesh has the most number of such identified lakes. The central government has asked the Madhya Pradesh environmental planning and coordination organization to assist Chhattisgarh and Telangana also as knowledge partners once they are finished with Madhya Pradesh.

The state wetland authority environmental planning and coordination organization has handed over a list with 50 quality-checked wetlands in the state to make health cards.

They have sent those cards to the centre of environment, forest and climate change department.

Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang said the health cards were made to ascertain the environmental and ecological health of the wetlands.

The wetlands are categorized based on the hydrological area of ecology, hydrology, water quality and biodiversity.

The first phase of wetland rejuvenation programme will include 120 lakes and wetlands.

The Madhya Pradesh pollution control board and EPCO lab was working to determine the quality of water in the remaining of the identified lakes.