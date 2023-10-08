Madhya Pradesh: Tomar Lays Foundation Of Horticulture College In Morena

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has laid the foundation of a horticulture college at Ratanbasai village in Ambah Tehsil. The Centre will give Rs 160 crore to construct the college.

The foundation was laid at Pachasa where legislator from Ambah Kamlesh Jatav, vice chancellor of Rani Lakshmi Bai Agriculture University and several people’s representatives were present at the function.

Tomar said that the people of the area had been demanding to open a horticulture college for a long time. He laid its foundation on Saturday.

Once the college comes up, besides horticulture, there will be research on veterinary, fishery and other subjects, Tomar said, adding that the college will change the scenario of the area. According to Tomar, the college will be built on 300 acres of ravines in Ratanbai village.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)