Madhya Pradesh: Toilet construction remains on paper, residents resent

Multai: The toilet which was to be built at Rajiv Gandhi ward on Masod road square may be confined to papers only.
The construction material kept at the site is being removed. When the labourers of Nagar Palika were taking the building material from the site on Tuesday, the residents protested against it.
The residents said the civic body had approved a proposal for building a toilet near an Aaganwadi centre at Masod square. A piece of land was also identified for it.
Since some problems cropped up, the construction was stopped. Now, the civic body has started shifting the building material from the place. The action of the civic body has spawned resentment among the residents.
Since there is a bus stop, a large number of people many of whom are women pass by this area.
They have to wait at this place for vehicles. In the absence of a toilet, people face a lot of difficulties.
Besides people from urban areas, those from rural areas can also be seen stand at this place.
