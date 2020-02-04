Madhya Pradesh: Toilet construction remains on paper, residents resent

Multai: The toilet which was to be built at Rajiv Gandhi ward on Masod road square may be confined to papers only.

The construction material kept at the site is being removed. When the labourers of Nagar Palika were taking the building material from the site on Tuesday, the residents protested against it.

The residents said the civic body had approved a proposal for building a toilet near an Aaganwadi centre at Masod square. A piece of land was also identified for it.