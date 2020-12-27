Bhopal

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh to witness sharp fall in temperatures after December 29

By Staff Reporter

Meteorological department says the western disturbance which has impacted Delhi and its surrounding areas will have an impact on the state in a couple of days.

A chill persisted in the state capital, Bhopal, on Sunday night.
BHOPAL: Twenty-two districts of Madhya Pradesh recorded night temperatures between 4.0°Celsius and 10°Celsius on Saturday night. The day temperature soared in many places in the state. However, the weatherman forecast bone-chilling cold after a couple of days.

Umaria shivered at 4.2°Celsius after drop of 2.5°Celsius, while Rewa experienced intense chill at 5.2°Celsius on Saturday night. Khajuraho, Mandla and Pachmarhi recorded 6.0°Celsius in the state. Nowgaon recorded 6.4°Celsius, while Gwalior recorded 6.8°Celsius. Datia recorded 7.5°Celsius and Raisen recorded 8.2°Celsius, while Damoh recorded 7.6°Celsius. Satana and Sidhi recorded 7.1° and 7.4°Celsius, respectively.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.9°Celsius in the day, as well as the night temperature. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7°Celsius, which was 3.5°Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8°Celsius, which was marginally above normal. Indore, which reported drop of 1.0°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.8°Celsius, which was 1.4°Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5°Celsius, which was 2.2°Celsius above normal.

According to the meteorological department, the western disturbance which has impacted Delhi and its surrounding areas will have its impact in Madhya Pradesh in a couple of days. After December 29, Madhya Pradesh will have sharp fall in temperature, but, for the time being, the same trend will continue.

