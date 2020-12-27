Madhya Pradesh to witness sharp fall in temperatures after December 29

BHOPAL: Twenty-two districts of Madhya Pradesh recorded night temperatures between 4.0°Celsius and 10°Celsius on Saturday night. The day temperature soared in many places in the state. However, the weatherman forecast bone-chilling cold after a couple of days.

Umaria shivered at 4.2°Celsius after drop of 2.5°Celsius, while Rewa experienced intense chill at 5.2°Celsius on Saturday night. Khajuraho, Mandla and Pachmarhi recorded 6.0°Celsius in the state. Nowgaon recorded 6.4°Celsius, while Gwalior recorded 6.8°Celsius. Datia recorded 7.5°Celsius and Raisen recorded 8.2°Celsius, while Damoh recorded 7.6°Celsius. Satana and Sidhi recorded 7.1° and 7.4°Celsius, respectively.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.9°Celsius in the day, as well as the night temperature. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7°Celsius, which was 3.5°Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8°Celsius, which was marginally above normal. Indore, which reported drop of 1.0°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.8°Celsius, which was 1.4°Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5°Celsius, which was 2.2°Celsius above normal.

According to the meteorological department, the western disturbance which has impacted Delhi and its surrounding areas will have its impact in Madhya Pradesh in a couple of days. After December 29, Madhya Pradesh will have sharp fall in temperature, but, for the time being, the same trend will continue.