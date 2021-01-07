Madhya Pradesh to repost constables who did not finish 5-year term in original unit

Besides seeking the details of such constables, the PHQ has also asked for the recommendation of the SPs concerned regarding their future posting. The letter says that, in some districts, the strength of the constabulary is more than the sanctioned strength, while, in some others, their number is short of that approved. This has led to a large number of posts of constables lying vacant in some districts, creating problems in maintenance of law and order. The SPs of such districts have been raising the issue with their headquarters for some time.

Earlier transfers

The PHQ had transferred a large number of constables in 2018, 2019 and 2020 before they could complete the stipulated five years of service. Some of them were posted in districts which already had more constables than the sanctioned strength. In some cases, they were posted in their home districts. Constables who were transferred from one district to another in 2017 and 2018 through mutual consent will also be repatriated to their original units.

Applications sought

The PHQ has also sought details of the constables transferred to a different district, or a different range, after the constitution of the zonal transfer boards. Applications have also been sought from constables for transfer to other districts. The conditions are that they should have completed five years at their places of posting, the district to which they are seeking their transfer should not be their home district and the district where they are currently posted should have a higher number of constables than the sanctioned strength. The details to be supplied include recommendation by the district police chief concerned.