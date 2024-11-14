'Madhya Pradesh to Honour Tribal Leader Birsa Munda's Legacy With Statewide Celebrations On November 15,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Tribal Leader Birsa Munda (left) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government is going to observe the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda across the state tomorrow, November 15, adding that two grand events will also be held in Dhar and Shahdol districts on the occasion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti on November 15 draws attention to history, in which Birsa Munda stood up from Bihar-Jharkhand and established a strong resistance of our society against the British. The movement that he started from the tribal area ultimately forced the British to leave India. The Madhya Pradesh government is also going to observe the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who attained the status of God due to his struggles," CM Yadav told ANI.

मुझे प्रसन्नता है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी ने देशभर में 15 नवंबर को भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी की जयंती मनाने की घोषणा की है। यह हमें अपने गौरवशाली अतीत से जोड़ती है...



मध्यप्रदेश सरकार भी धूमधाम से जयंती मनाने जा रही है। इस अवसर पर कल धार और शहडोल जिले में भव्य… pic.twitter.com/qa3JVUp18M — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 14, 2024

Read Also Death Of Labourer In Soap Factory Raises Questions Over Its functioning In MP's Sagar

The CM further highlighted the programs being held to mark the occasion and urged the public to join hands in making the program successful. He also requested to bring forward all the aspects of Bhagwan Birsa Munda that strengthened the freedom movement.

"We are organising two big programs in the state, although we have expected to organise programs at all places across the state. The big events are being organised in Dhar and Shahdol districts. Let's join hands and make these programs successful. We should also bring forward all the aspects of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which strengthened our freedom movement," CM Yadav added.

The hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, Birsa Munda played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)