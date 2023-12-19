Madhya Pradesh To Have Separate Markets For Meat, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced separate meat markets will be set up across Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.The announcement comes after the state government imposed a ban on open sale of meat and fish.

To ensure vendors do not face any problem, urban bodies should necessarily construct buildings for the meat/fish market. Till the buildings are constructed, a place for selling meat and fish should be earmarked and arrangements for temporary sheds should be ensured immediately. This facility should be made available in urban bodies as well as big rural panchayats. CM said it addressing meeting of urban and housing department meeting in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister held a joint meeting of the Urban Development and Housing and Panchayat and Rural Development Departments on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

A few hours after taking oath as CM, Mohan Yadav had announcement ban on meat/fish in open in Madhya Pradesh. Since, then, civic bodies administration had swung into action taking action against meat traders. Traders were given warning with option to use opaque glass cases to store the skinned meat so that commuters do not face any problems.